Hip-hop podcast host charged in fatal NYC concert shooting

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 8:02 am 01/17/2017 08:02am
NEW YORK (AP) — A hip-hop podcast host has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a popular New York City concert venue last year that left a rapper’s bodyguard dead and two people wounded.

Thirty-one-year-old Daryl Campbell, also known as Taxstone, was charged Monday on a federal weapons possession charge tied to the May 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza in Manhattan just before the rapper T.I. was to perform.

A federal complaint states that DNA supposedly belonging to Campbell was found on the trigger, hand grip and magazine of a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting.

Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave, also known as Roland Collins, was wounded, along with a friend. Collins’ bodyguard was fatally shot.

Campbell, host of the popular podcast Tax Season, was said to be feuding with Collins at the time.

Phone and email messages left for an attorney believed to be representing Campbell were not immediately returned early Tuesday.

