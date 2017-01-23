4:44 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Gospel singer Vicki Yohe…

Gospel singer Vicki Yohe apologizes for Trump posting

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 6:23 pm 01/23/2017 06:23pm
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A gospel singer is apologizing to her fans after posting an image on her social media account suggesting that Jesus was returning to the White House under President Donald Trump.

Vicki Yohe, known for her song “Because of Who You Are,” posted the meme on Instagram on Saturday, but then removed it after getting flooded with criticism from fans. She posted a note Monday on Facebook saying she did not mean to imply that former President Barack Obama was not a Christian. She wrote that she was wrong and regrets it.

Yohe, who is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said in an interview Monday that she has a lot of black fans and she was insensitive to their feelings and she hopes they will forgive her.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Gospel singer Vicki Yohe…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Music News