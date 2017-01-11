Correction: People-Marvin Sapp story

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — In a story Jan. 10 about gospel singer Marvin Sapp buying the former St. Jean Baptiste Church in Muskegon, The Associated Press, relying on information from The Muskegon Chronicle, reported erroneously the age of the church. It’s 133 years old, not 160.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Gospel singer purchases Muskegon church in need of repairs

A nationally recognized gospel singer will begin offering church services in downtown Muskegon this year

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A nationally recognized gospel singer will begin offering church services in downtown Muskegon this year.

Bishop Marvin Sapp, of Lighthouse Full Life Center Church, purchased the former St. Jean Baptiste Church from the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids, MLive (http://bit.ly/2jfFhat) reported.

A start date for the services wasn’t announced, but Sapp posted on Facebook and Twitter that they will be held on Sundays at 3 p.m. It’s unclear whether or not he’ll officiate services.

The 133-year-old church in downtown Muskegon has been closed since April 2015 due to the need for extensive repairs. Diocese of Grand Rapids spokeswoman Annalise Laumeyer said no repairs have been completed since the building’s closure.

On Monday, the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids announced that it sold the church to Sapp. The purchase was finalized Tuesday, and included the rectory next door to the church. Plans for the rectory were not disclosed.

The news organization’s request for comment to Lighthouse Full Life Center wasn’t immediately returned.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments