4:46 am, January 5, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » Georges Pretre, conductor in…

Georges Pretre, conductor in NY, Vienna, Milan, dies at 92

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 3:57 am 01/05/2017 03:57am
Share

PARIS (AP) — Georges Pretre, who conducted renowned symphonies from Vienna to Milan’s La Scala and New York’s Metropolitan Opera and was instrumental in Maria Callas’ opera career, has died. He was 92.

The Vienna Symphony Orchestra and Vienna’s Musikverein concert hall said that Pretre died Wednesday. French media reported that he died in his home in southern France.

Pretre last conducted in October at the Musikverein, where his rendition of Ravel’s Bolero earned a standing ovation. The Vienna Symphony posted a video of him blowing kisses to the crowd and smiling broadly.

Born in France on Aug. 24, 1924, he studied at the Paris Conservatory and was Callas’ first conductor at the Paris Opera.

France’s culture minister praised him as a “remarkable ambassador” appreciated for his “art of letting musicians play.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that Pretre died Wednesday, not Tuesday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » Georges Pretre, conductor in…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

Music News