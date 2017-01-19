6:46 am, January 19, 2017
Fifth Harmony makes quartet debut at People’s Choice

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 6:15 am 01/19/2017 06:15am
Ally Brooke, from left, Normani Hamilton, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane of the musical group Fifth Harmony accept the award for favorite group at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fifth Harmony has made its debut as a quartet at the People’s Choice Awards in the group’s first performance since Camila Cabello’s departure last month.

The girl group performed their biggest hit, “Work From Home,” on the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Each member got their share of the spotlight with their name shown on the big screen above the stage while singing their solo verse.

DJ Khaled presented the foursome with their second straight favorite group award after their set.

Cabello left Fifth Harmony to pursue a solo career in December.

