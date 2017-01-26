12:00 pm, January 27, 2017
Elton John tapped to write ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ musical

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 1:01 pm 01/26/2017 01:01pm
FILE - This Nov. 2, 2016 file photo shows Elton John at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 15th Annual An Enduring Vision Benefit in New York. Elton John has been tapped to write the songs for a devilish upcoming musical, “The Devil Wears Prada.” (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John has been tapped to write the songs for a devilish upcoming musical — “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Producer Kevin McCollum said Thursday that John, the composer of Broadway hits “The Lion King” and “Aida,” will supply the music for a stage adaptation and playwright Paul Rudnick will write the story.

No timetable was revealed.

“The Devil Wears Prada” began as a best-selling novel by Lauren Weisberger, inspired by the author’s own experiences working as an assistant for Vogue magazine Editor Anna Wintour. It was adapted into a hit film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

The new musical will be produced by McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment. It’s part of a big new push by movie studios to adapt films for the stage, including “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

