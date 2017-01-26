12:00 pm, January 27, 2017
Earnings sought from album rapper allegedly made behind bars

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 12:45 pm 01/26/2017 12:45pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Victims of a botched nightclub shooting are asking a judge to seize the earnings from an album that officials say rapper C-Murder recorded and released while in prison.

The rapper, whose real name is Corey Miller, was convicted of attempted murder after a malfunctioning handgun prevented him from opening fire in a Baton Rouge nightclub in 2001. He is serving a life sentence for a separate slaying.

The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2jVJ5hw) reports that attorneys for staff and patrons at Club Raggs told a judge Tuesday that C-Murder’s recently released songs show he still has a lucrative music career. The victims want the earnings to cover $150,000 in unpaid civil judgments.

Miller said he recorded the music before he was sent away, but officials determined the music was recorded in the penitentiary.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News National News
