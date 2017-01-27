3:47 am, January 28, 2017
Dylan, Muse, among headliners for Firefly Music Festival

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 1:23 pm 01/27/2017 01:23pm
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Bob Dylan and British alt-rockers Muse are among the headliners for this year’s Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.

Also sharing top billing at the sixth edition of the East Coast’s largest music festival are Canadian alternative R&B singer The Weeknd, hip hop artist Chance the Rapper and Twenty One Pilots.

The lineup, which features more than 140 acts, also includes Weezer, The Shins, Flume and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The festival will be held from June 15-18 in Dover. It’s touted as the first “fan-curated” music festival, with fans weighing in on participating artists, attractions and activities.

