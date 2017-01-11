9:31 am, January 11, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Listen to day 1 of the confirmation hearings for Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State. Starts at 9:15 a.m.
LIVE EVENT Listen live at 11 a.m. to President-elect Donald Trump's news conference.

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » Drake pays tribute to…

Drake pays tribute to Obama by sharing face mashup meme

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 9:02 am 01/11/2017 09:02am
Share

Drake is paying tribute to President Barack Obama by sharing am image from a popular meme of the Canadian rapper’s face mixed with the president’s.

Drake shared the picture on his Instagram on Tuesday night following Obama’s farewell address to the nation. The image shows Obama standing at a podium, but sporting Drake’s signature beard and hairdo.

In the caption Drake writes, “As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O.”

The picture is one of a number of internet memes featuring Drake. The rapper poked fun at the jokes on “Saturday Night Live” last year by rapping, “How can I explain to my mama/When you got my beard on Obama?”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » Drake pays tribute to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Music News