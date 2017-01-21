3:50 am, January 21, 2017
Crystal Gayle to be inducted into Grand Ole Opry

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 2:29 am
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music legend Crystal Gayle is being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, nearly a half-century after she first walked onto its stage to perform as a teenager.

The Grand Ole Opry announced that Gayle’s sister, country luminary Loretta Lynn, will induct her into the country music institution during a Saturday night ceremony at the Ryman Auditorium.

The honor comes almost 50 years after Gayle made her Grand Ole Opry debut, singing “Ribbon of Darkness” at the Ryman when she was just 16. The Ryman hosted the radio show from 1943 to 1974.

Gayle’s 1977 hit “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” is among her most memorable. Her biography on her official website notes that it was the song that “opened the world’s eyes to Crystal Gayle.”

