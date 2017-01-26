12:03 pm, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Cappellini, Lanotte win European…

Cappellini, Lanotte win European championship short dance

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 11:17 am 01/26/2017 11:17am
Share
Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte, of Italy, skate their short dance at the Figure Skating European Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte lead the ice dance at the European figure skating championships after winning the short dance Thursday.

Performing to blues and lively boogie woogie, the 2014 European and world champions from Italy earned 76.65 points. It opened a lead of less than a half point ahead of the 2013 champions Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev of Russia, who scored 76.18.

“We were really waiting for a performance like this and to be paid by a score like this,” Cappellini said after setting their personal best score in the short program.

Defending champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, seeking a third straight title, trailed by less than a point with 75.48, setting a showdown for the free dance on Saturday.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Cappellini, Lanotte win European…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Music News