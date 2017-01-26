12:01 pm, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Black Women in Hollywood…

Black Women in Hollywood Awards to fete Monae, Rae, others

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 10:44 am 01/26/2017 10:44am
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Essence magazine will celebrate Janelle Monae, Issa Rae, Aja Naomi King and Yara Shahidi at its 10th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

The magazine announced Thursday that it will recognize “Hollywood’s Next Generation” at a gala dinner hosted by Gabrielle Union in the days leading up to the Oscars. The Black Women in Hollywood Awards will be held Feb. 23 at the Beverly Wilshire.

Singer-actress Monae stars in two films up for best picture, “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight.” Writer-director-actress Issa Rae is the creator and star of HBO’s hit “Insecure.” King appears in “How to Get Away With Murder,” and Shahidi is known for her work on “black-ish.”

Past honorees include Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Halle Berry, Taraji P. Henson, Lupita Nyong’o and Octavia Spencer.

___

Corrects to Beverly Wilshire from Beverly Hilton.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Music News » Black Women in Hollywood…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Music News