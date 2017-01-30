9:33 am, January 31, 2017
Azealia Banks picks fight with Rihanna over Trump order

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 11:07 am 01/30/2017 11:07am
FILE - In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Azealia Banks performs at the 2015 Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Banks called out the Barbados-born singer Rihanna after the singer tweeted on Jan. 28, 2017: “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes!” The tweet was a response to President Donald Trump’s order to temporarily suspend immigration from seven Muslim majority nations. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Rapper Azealia Banks has launched another social media beef, and this time her target is Rihanna.

Banks called out the Barbados-born Rihanna after the singer tweeted : “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes!” The tweet was a response to President Donald Trump’s order to temporarily suspend immigration from seven Muslim majority nations.

People magazine reports Banks responded by noting that Rihanna isn’t a citizen and can’t vote. Banks added “Stop chastising the president.”

The stars went back and forth on Instagram for hours Sunday. Banks appears to have deleted many of her posts.

Banks has a long history of taking shots at stars on social media, including T.I., Iggy Azalea and Eminem.

Representatives for Banks and Rihanna didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

