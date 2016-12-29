Top 10 albums of 2016

WASHINGTON — The longer I do these lists, the tougher I realize the task is in being comprehensive and the less I try to make this any more than a set of personal favorites. That’s all any year-end list is anyway. Compare my titles with Teta Alim’s top songs and top videos lists from earlier this month and the difference in individual influence will be obvious.

That said, I try not to flat-out ignore anything worth mentioning. With that in mind, before we get to what is on the list, a few quick notes on what isn’t. For me, four albums existed outside the rest of the world of music this year.

Two legends — David Bowie and Leonard Cohen — released new material shortly before their death. This caused an almost instantaneous revisionist history of how good the music actually was, rendering jaded opinions of each.

The third was Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo, some of the best of which included hardly any of West at all, and which was immediately pulled back for more edits after its initial release. The final was Beyonce’s Lemonade, an artistic project unlike any other we saw this year, functioning as an album-length music video (film?) in addition to its own merits as a piece of music. Lemonade exists on its own plane, as a singular achievement, in ways others can do more justice than I.

And while Radiohead fans may disagree, I found myself disappointed by A Moon Shaped Pool, particularly in the closing track. It’s a band’s prerogative to record or perform any song as they see fit. But to me, the album version of “True Love Waits” sucked all the life out of what I consider my favorite Radiohead song. My view may change in the future, but not for this list.

With all that said, here are my Top 10 albums for 2016.

(WTOP/Noah Frank)