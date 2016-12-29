1:32 pm, December 29, 2016
Trey Songz charged with assault after concert outburst

By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 1:13 pm 12/29/2016 01:13pm
FILE - In this March 2, 2015, file photo, Trey Songz performs during the Between The Sheets Tour at Philips Arena in Atlanta. Police say Songz has been arrested for throwing microphones and speakers from the stage during a performance at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department says Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, after the show. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Singer Trey Songz has been charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer after authorities said he threw microphones and speakers from the stage during a performance at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says the 32-year-old Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was arraigned Thursday.

Songz, of Virginia, was arrested after the incident Wednesday night.

Police spokesman Officer Dan Donakowski says Songz became “upset and belligerent” after he was told to end his concert and leave the stage at 11:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say someone was struck in the head by an object and an officer was punched.

Songz’ next court date is Jan. 5. Bond is set at $2,500.

The Detroit News reports that Chris Brown and Lil Yachty also performed at the concert.

