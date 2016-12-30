9:07 am, December 30, 2016
39° Washington, DC
Last Christmas: Coldplay’s Chris Martin sings George Michael

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 8:42 am 12/30/2016 08:42am
FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2016, file photo, Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at The Budweiser Made In America Festival in Philadelphia. Martin covered George Michael's "Last Christmas" at a homeless shelter in London. Video of the performance was posted to Facebook on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has paid tribute to fellow British singer George Michael during a visit to a London homeless shelter.

A video posted on Facebook by the Crisis homeless shelter shows Martin strumming “Last Christmas” on guitar and singing with one of the shelter’s residents. The 1984 song was a hit for Michael’s former band Wham! and has become a holiday classic.

Michael died on Christmas Day at his home west of London. He was 53.

The homeless have been on Martin’s mind this holiday season. Last week, he performed in New York at a benefit for a homeless shelter there.

