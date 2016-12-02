12:48 pm, December 24, 2016
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Music News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » 2 Houston rappers charged…

2 Houston rappers charged with drug felonies

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 12:08 pm 12/24/2016 12:08pm
Share
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 13, 2011, file photo, Paul Wall arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Court documents show Paul Michael Slayton, known as Paul Wall, was arrested Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in Houston along with fellow rapper Ronald Bryant, known as Baby Bash and face felony drug-related charges. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston rappers face felony drug-related charges.

Court documents show Paul Michael Slayton, known as Paul Wall, was arrested Friday in Houston along with fellow rapper Ronald Bryant, known as Baby Bash, and eight other people.

The two were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Authorities allege Slayton and Bryant had tetrahydrocannabinol, more commonly known as THC — the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychoactive effect.

Court records didn’t list attorneys for either Slayton or Bryant, who each are free on bonds of $20,000.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Entertainment Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment » Music News » 2 Houston rappers charged…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

Music News