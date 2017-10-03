Q&A: Ford and Gosling go head to head in ‘Blade Runner 2049’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harrison Ford says after he accidentally punched his “Blade Runner 2049” co-star Ryan Gosling, he went to his trailer to apologize with a bottle of scotch in his hand.

But Gosling says the apology wasn’t exactly a normal one. Gosling tells The Associated Press that Ford simply said, “I forgive you.”

In a recent interview, Ford laughed and congratulated himself for making the effort. The accidental punch aside, the actors displayed a joking manner, and mutual respect, while promoting the film.

The two actors go head to head in “Blade Runner 2049,” a sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 cult classic with Ford reprising his role as Rick Deckard. The film is directed by Oscar-nominee Denis Villeneuve and hits theaters Friday.

