Q&A: Ford and Gosling go head to head in ‘Blade Runner 2049’

By The Associated Press October 3, 2017 3:00 am 10/03/2017 03:00am
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017 file photo, actors Harrison Ford, left, and Ryan Gosling pose for photographers during the photo call for "Blade Runner 2049" in London. The two actors go head to head in “Blade Runner 2049,” a sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 cult classic with Ford reprising his role as Rick Deckard. The film is directed by Oscar-nominee Denis Villeneuve and hits theaters Friday. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP. File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harrison Ford says after he accidentally punched his “Blade Runner 2049” co-star Ryan Gosling, he went to his trailer to apologize with a bottle of scotch in his hand.

But Gosling says the apology wasn’t exactly a normal one. Gosling tells The Associated Press that Ford simply said, “I forgive you.”

In a recent interview, Ford laughed and congratulated himself for making the effort. The accidental punch aside, the actors displayed a joking manner, and mutual respect, while promoting the film.

The two actors go head to head in “Blade Runner 2049,” a sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 cult classic with Ford reprising his role as Rick Deckard. The film is directed by Oscar-nominee Denis Villeneuve and hits theaters Friday.

