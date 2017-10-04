Jesmyn Ward among finalists for National Book Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesmyn Ward, Masha Gessen and Frances Fitzgerald are among this year’s finalists for the National Book Awards.

On Wednesday, the National Book Foundation announced short lists of five each in the categories of fiction, nonfiction, young people’s literature and poetry. Other nominees include poet Frank Bidart and children’s author Rita Williams-Garcia.

Winners will be announced at a Manhattan dinner ceremony on Nov. 15, when Annie Proulx (Proo) and publisher Dick Robinson of Scholastic will receive honorary prizes.

The foundation unveiled long lists of 10 last month.

