Billie Jean King says she’s upset with women who voted Trump

By The Associated Press October 4, 2017 10:12 am 10/04/2017 10:12am
In this Sept. 9, 2017 photo, actress Emma Stone, left, and Billie Jean King pose for photos after a news conference discussing the upcoming film "Battle of the Sexes'" in New York. The story of the early days of the tour and King's fight for equal prize money is chronicled in the movie "Battle of the Sexes," which opened nationwide on Friday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis icon Billie Jean King says she is upset with the many white women who voted for Donald Trump, saying they “really don’t like themselves.”

King, who led the fight for equal pay for women in tennis, also says that there is more misogyny now than when she defeated Bobby Riggs in the famous “Battle of the Sexes” match in 1973, the subject of the new movie starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell.

In an interview, King, who has also fought for LGBT rights, expressed the hope that the movie inspires a new generation to fight for freedom and equality.

In November, 53 percent of white women voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton, exit polls showed.

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Movie News Sports
