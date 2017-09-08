William Shatner talks ‘Wrath of Khan,’ new creative projects

LOS ANGELES (AP) — William Shatner wants to tap into the kindness of the Twitterverse.

The 86-year-old entertainer says he’s working on a project that will allow Twitter users to support each other through small donations. He says the technology is being developed now for what he is calling the Ubuntu Project, referencing the South African concept of common humanity.

The project is among half a dozen creative endeavors Shatner is juggling, including a new book on aging, taking his one-man show on the road, shooting a film he wrote and celebrating the return of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” to theaters for special screenings 35 years after its original release. Fathom Entertainment is set to show the film in 600 theaters across the country on Sunday and Wednesday.

