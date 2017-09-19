201.5
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 5:27 pm 09/19/2017 05:27pm
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 17, 2017:

1. Baby Driver

2. Transformers: The Last Knight

3. The Mummy (2017)

4. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

5. Life

6. Wonder Woman (2017)

7. Stephen King’s It

8. Baywatch

9. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

10. Rough Night

iTunes Movies US Charts — Independent:

1. Beatriz At Dinner

2. It Comes At Night

3. The Wilde Wedding

4. The Layover

5. The Grand Budapest Hotel

6. Unlocked

7. The Hero

8. The Limehouse Garden

9. The Lost City of Z

10. What We Do In the Shadows

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

