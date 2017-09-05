501.5
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 3:39 pm 09/05/2017 03:39pm
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 3, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Wonder Woman (2017)

2. Baywatch

3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

4. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

5. The Shack

6. Alien: Covenant

7. The Mummy (2017)

8. Snatched

9. Shot Caller

10. The Lion King

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Layover

2. My Cousin Rachel

3. Colossal

4. It Comes At Night

5. Unlocked

6. Band Aid

7. Beatriz at Dinner

8. Bushwick

9. The Lost City of Z

10. McLauren

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

