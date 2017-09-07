Stephen King joins moviegoers for special screening of “It”

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Movie fans attending a special screening of the movie “It” in Bangor, Maine, got a bonus: Author and local resident Stephen King joined them.

King’s radio station, WKIT-FM, sponsored the special showing Wednesday night, and King received a standing ovation. He told the moviegoers: “You’re going to be scared out of your seats anyway, so you might as well sit down.”

“It” is based on King’s book about a sewer-dwelling, homicidal clown in Derry, Maine. King has said the fictionalized town is based on Bangor.

The new adaptation of King’s novel will be previewed in many select theaters Thursday before it opens nationwide Friday.

