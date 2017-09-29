Stanley Tucci to read audio for Paolo Coelho-inspired story

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci is leading an audio production inspired in part by Paulo Coelho’s “The Alchemist.”

The audio producer and seller Audible Inc. told The Associated Press on Friday that Tucci will be joined by Toby Jones for “The Man On the Mountaintop,” vignettes and words of wisdom that are a “contemporary equivalent” to Coelho’s million selling novel.

The audio-only release is based on an original script by Susan Trott.

Tucci has appeared in “The Hunger Games,” ”The Devil Wears Prada” and numerous other films. He received an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor for “The Lovely Bones.”

____

This story has been corrected to show that Paolo Coelho was not involved with this project.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.