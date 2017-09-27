201.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Liam Neeson sees parallels…

Liam Neeson sees parallels between Trump, Nixon eras

By The Associated Press September 27, 2017 10:17 am 09/27/2017 10:17am
Share
This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Liam Neeson in "Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House." (Bob Mahoney/Sony Pictures Classics via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Liam Neeson’s latest film is a deep dive into the Watergate era, and he says there are clear parallels between presidents then-and-now.

Neeson plays the high-ranking FBI official who was a key source for Washington Post stories that helped lead to President Richard Nixon’s downfall in “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House.”

The actor says Nixon’s distrust of critics is a trait shared by President Donald Trump. Trump’s administration has become entangled in investigations into whether the billionaire’s campaign sought help from Russian operative during last year’s presidential campaign.

Neeson says he expects the truth will come out in the end.

“Mark Felt ” it out in limited release on Friday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News Movie News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest