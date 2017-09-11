501.5
Kristen Bell sings ‘Frozen’ tunes at Florida Irma shelter

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 9:25 am 09/11/2017 09:25am
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Kristen Bell arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Bell rode out Hurricane Irma on Sept. 10, 2017, at a hotel on the Walt Disney World resort in Florida. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kristen Bell says she’s “singing in a hurricane” while riding out Irma in Florida.

The “Frozen” star is in Orlando filming a movie and staying at a hotel at the Walt Disney World resort. She stopped by an Orlando middle school that was serving as a shelter and belted out songs from “Frozen.” Back at the hotel, Bell posted pictures on Instagram of her singing with one guest and dining with a group of seniors .

Bell also helped out the parents of “Frozen” co-star Josh Gad by securing them a room at the hotel .

Bell tells Sacramento, California, station KMAX-TV, where her father is news director, that the experience is her version of one of her favorite movies, “Singin’ in the Rain.”

