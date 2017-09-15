501.5
Johnny Depp’s Kentucky horse farm fails to sell at auction

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 8:12 pm 09/15/2017 08:12pm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Johnny Depp’s Kentucky horse farm has failed to sell at auction after bidding was too low.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the 41-acre (17-hectare) Lexington property was listed for $2.9 million, but the top bid Friday was $1.4 million.

After a conference with Depp business manager Edward White, the auctioneers ended the auction without a sale. The Halfhill Auction Group and White said they’ll continue talking to interested buyers.

Although there were 14 registered bidders, it was clear from the outset the auction was going to be sluggish. An auctioneer’s suggestion the bidding start at $2.5 million drew no interest, and bidding began at $1 million.

The property includes a 6,000-square-foot house with seven bedrooms, a four-car garage, a guesthouse and three barns.

Depp is a Kentucky native born in Owensboro.

