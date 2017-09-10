501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » 'It' floats away with…

‘It’ floats away with record-breaking $117.2 million weekend

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 12:44 pm 09/10/2017 12:44pm
Share
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Bill Skarsgard in a scene from "It." (Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ‘It’ is a hit.

The Stephen King adaptation from New Line and Warner Bros. has earned a record-breaking $117.2 million from 4,103 locations according to studio estimates on Sunday.

Not only is “It” now the largest opening for a horror movie ever and the largest September opening of all time, the film more than doubled the earnings of the previous record holders.

“It” also had a modest price tag, costing around $35 million to produce.

The R-rated pic is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Bill Skarsgard as the homicidal clown Pennywise. It’s the first of a planned two-part series.

The success of “It” comes after a tumultuous and underperforming summer movie-going season that left the year-to-date box office down nearly 7 percent from last year.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?