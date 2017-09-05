501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Filmmaker Murray Lerner, who…

Filmmaker Murray Lerner, who documented Dylan’s electric moment, dies

By Rick Massimo September 5, 2017 3:44 pm 09/05/2017 03:44pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Academy Award-winning filmmaker Murray Lerner, best known for his music documentaries, especially capturing the moment Bob Dylan “went electric,” died Saturday. He was 90.

Lerner’s best-known work was likely the 1967 film “Festival!,” which portrayed the sprawling, vital Newport Folk Festivals of 1963-1965. He depicted the short, stormy 1965 Newport performance in which the erstwhile troubadour Bob Dylan, who just two years previously had played at Newport with an acoustic guitar in a work shirt and sang about coal miners, took the stage in a leather jacket, brandishing a Stratocaster and fronting a full-on rock band. He sneered “Maggie’s Farm” and “Like a Rolling Stone” and set the musical world on fire.

Lerner caught that moment, but he also depicted the obscure old-style folk singers, bluesmen and traditional musicians who were part of the Newport mix. He also captured the power that Newport had as a gathering place for disaffected young people looking to create change in the world, years before the more celebrated Woodstock festival.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for “Festival!” He won an Oscar in 1980 for the documentary “From Mao to Mozart,” which followed Isaac Stern’s visit to China after Mao’s death.

Lerner also directed the filming of the 1970 Isle of Wight Festival, from which he made the 1996 documentary “Message to Love.” In addition, the complete performances of many groups from the festival — Jimi Hendrix, Miles Davis, The Who, Jethro Tull, The Moody Blues, Leonard Cohen, Free and Emerson, Lake and Palmer.

His production office, Murray Lerner Film Productions, said in a statement that he had just finished work on a documentary on Joni Mitchell’s appearance there, and was about to make an expanded version of “Message to Love.”

Lerner also made nonmusical documentaries such as “To Be a Man,” an examination of the educational system at Yale, and “The Return,” which his office claimed was the first film to depict the process of physical rehabilitation.

Later, he made the short film “Sea Dream,” which his company said was shown as an attraction in amusement parks worldwide, and the 1982 Disney film “Magic Journeys,” which his office called “pioneering in its use of computer animation and blue-screen effects.”

Lerner graduated Harvard in 1948, majoring in poetry and creating a film production society, as there was no film school, his office said. Perhaps because of that do-it-yourself beginning, he taught himself all aspects of film.

“He was a complete filmmaker,” his son, Noah Lerner, told Variety. “A cinematographer first and foremost, but someone who also wrote, edited, produced, and directed.”

In 2007, he released “Bob Dylan: The Other Side of the Mirror,” a collection of all the footage of Dylan’s three 1960s performances at Newport.

In a 2014 interview, Lerner said he went to Newport thinking he was on a gig to shoot some footage for the festival foundation’s archive. But when he saw the music, and the attitude of the young people in the audience, he realized he was looking at the beginnings of a counterculture, and he began to document it.

“I thought, ‘Wait a minute; there’s something going on here that’s beyond entertainment,’” he said. “It was growing in popularity … and it was being used to create a philosophy and a cultural movement. I thought I could make a very broad film about the meaning of that movement.”

In “The Other Side of the Mirror,” he said of hearing Dylan’s electric 1965 performance, “it was one of the most powerful experiences of my life.” He added, “I really thought it was the wave of the future … and it was.”

Variety reports that a restored version of “Festival!” will be released through the Criterion Collection next week.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News Murray Lerner Music News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Celebrity birthdays Sept. 3-9
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Today in history: Sept. 5
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
Houston flooding
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
Hurricane Harvey
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Memorial service for slain Charlottesville woman
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Summer Binge Guide
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
Fall home projects to start in summer
Rehoboth restaurants
DC's top restaurants
Must-see August movies, concerts
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining