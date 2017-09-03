501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » A slow Labor Day…

A slow Labor Day caps a down summer at the box office

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 12:36 pm 09/03/2017 12:36pm
Share
This image released by Lionsgate shows Samuel L. Jackson, left, and Ryan Reynolds in "The Hitman's Bodyguard." (Jack English/Lionsgate via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With no new wide releases, Hollywood basically took the Labor Day weekend off and put an end to a down summer movie going season.

In its third weekend at the top of the charts, the R-rated action pic “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” added $10.3 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. The horror pic “Annabelle: Creation” took second place with $7.3 million.

The Weinstein Company took spots three and four, with the crime drama “Wind River” in third with $5.9 million, and the animated family film “Leap!” in fourth with $4.9 million. Steven Soderbergh’s “Logan Lucky” rounded out the top five with $4.4 million.

And Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” returned to theaters for its 40th anniversary. Playing in 901 locations, the sci-fi classic earned $1.8 million.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Holiday News Latest News Living News Movie News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?