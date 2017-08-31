501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Utah theater wins 'Deadpool'…

Utah theater wins ‘Deadpool’ case over law banning booze

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 7:46 pm 08/31/2017 07:46pm
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A U.S. judge is striking down a Utah law that landed a movie theater in trouble for serving alcohol during a showing of superhero film “Deadpool.”

The ruling Thursday says the state violated Brewvies’ freedom of speech when it threatened to fine the theater up to $25,000 under a law that prohibits serving booze during films with simulated sex or full-frontal nudity.

Attorney Rocky Anderson calls the decision enormously important for First Amendment rights. He has said the law is so vague it would apply to Michelangelo’s “David.”

A spokesman for the Utah attorney general says the state is reviewing the ruling. Utah has called alcohol and sexual content an “explosive combination.”

The case caught the attention of “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds, who donated $5,000 to help pay the theater’s legal bills.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Entertainment News Government News Latest News Living News Movie News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?