The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 4:27 pm 08/08/2017 04:27pm
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 6, 2017:

1. Alien: Covenant

2. The Boss Baby

3. Allied

4. The Circle (2017)

5. Going In Style (2017)

6. Gifted

7. Ghost in the Shell

8. Colossal

9. Kong: Skull Island

10. The Fate of the Furious

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Colossal

2. The Lost City of Z

3. The Captive

4. The Lovers

5. Wakefield

6. The Dinner

7. Berlin Syndrome

8. A Family Man

9. Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent

10. Laggies

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

