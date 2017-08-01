501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » The top 10 movies…

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 4:05 pm 08/01/2017 04:05pm
Share

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 1, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. The Boss Baby

2. Ghost in the Shell

3. Gifted

4. Kong: Skull Island

5. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

6. The Founder

7. Snatched

8. The Fate of the Furious

9. The Lost City of Z

10. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Lost City of Z

2. Wakefield

3. Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent

4. Killing Ground

5. The Captive

6. A Family Man

7. Colossal

8. Super Troopers

9. The Exception

10. Laggies

__

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News Movie News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?