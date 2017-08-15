501.5
Susan Sarandon to receive upstate NY film festival award

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 11:50 am 08/15/2017 11:50am
FILE - In a Friday, April 21, 2017 file photo, Susan Sarandon arrives at the "Feud: Bette and Joan" FYC screening at The Ebell of Los Angeles. Organizers of the Woodstock Film Festival say Sarandon will receive the Maverick Award on Oct. 14 at the the annual film festival in New York's Hudson Valley. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (AP) — Susan Sarandon will receive the Maverick Award at an annual film festival in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Organizers of the Woodstock Film Festival say the star of such films as “Thelma and Louise” and “Bull Durham” will receive the award during the Oct. 11-15 event. She also will screen “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” for which she was executive producer.

Sarandon will receive the award Oct. 14 during a ceremony at Backstage Studio Productions in Kingston, one of the host communities of the festival.

Previous recipients include Steve Buscemi and the late movie director Jonathan Demme.

Sarandon won an Academy Award in 1996 for best actress for her role in “Dead Man Walking.”

Besides Kingston, the festival is hosted by nearby Woodstock, Rhinebeck, Rosendale, and Saugerties (SAW’-ger-teez).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

