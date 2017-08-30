501.5
Stepdaughter: Fights thwart film remakes of Steinbeck novels

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 12:24 am 08/30/2017 12:24am
FILE - This undated file photo shows American author John Steinbeck, winner of the 1940 Pulitzer Prize for his novel "The Grapes of Wrath." Film remakes of "The Grapes of Wrath" and "East of Eden" fell apart because Steinbeck's late son and widow impeded the projects, the writer's stepdaughter told jurors in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Film remakes of “The Grapes of Wrath” and “East of Eden” fell apart because John Steinbeck’s son and daughter-in-law impeded the projects, the writer’s stepdaughter says.

Waverly Scott Kaffaga alleges that long-running litigation over the author’s estate has prevented her from making the most of Steinbeck’s copyrights at a time when marquee names such as Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Lawrence were interested in bringing some his masterpieces back to the screen.

Kaffaga, daughter of the late author’s third wife, Elaine, is suing the estate of stepbrother Thomas Steinbeck, who died last year, and his widow and their company.

The lawsuit follows a decades-long dispute between Thomas Steinbeck and Kaffaga’s mother over control of the author’s works.

Thomas Steinbeck has lost most rounds in court.

