501.5
New Academy Gold program connects interns with Oscar winners

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 10:20 am 08/10/2017 10:20am
This Aug. 5, 2017 photo released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shows director Kathryn Bigelow, second left, with actors from her latest film, "Detroit," from right, Will Poulter, Algee Smith and John Boyega and Academy Gold intern Jocelyn Contreras, left, as they take part in the Academy Gold internship program for undergraduate and graduate students at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif. (A.M.P.A.S. via AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A new partnership between the film academy and various entertainment companies has helped bring 69 film-school students face-to-face with such Oscar winners as Kathryn Bigelow and Sofia Coppola.

The Academy Gold internship program for undergraduate and graduate students concludes Friday after eight weeks of screenings, panel discussions and intimate meetings with accomplished filmmakers.

Administrator Edgar Aguirre says the program was designed to identify and nurture a diverse talent pool of future filmmakers. The film academy established the new industrywide internship as part of its inclusivity efforts.

Each of its 20 partner companies selected one or more of its summer interns to participate in the pilot program, which Aguirre says he hopes will be repeated next year.

