New Academy Gold program connects interns with Oscar winners

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A new partnership between the film academy and various entertainment companies has helped bring 69 film-school students face-to-face with such Oscar winners as Kathryn Bigelow and Sofia Coppola.

The Academy Gold internship program for undergraduate and graduate students concludes Friday after eight weeks of screenings, panel discussions and intimate meetings with accomplished filmmakers.

Administrator Edgar Aguirre says the program was designed to identify and nurture a diverse talent pool of future filmmakers. The film academy established the new industrywide internship as part of its inclusivity efforts.

Each of its 20 partner companies selected one or more of its summer interns to participate in the pilot program, which Aguirre says he hopes will be repeated next year.

