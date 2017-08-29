501.5
Johnny Depp’s Kentucky horse farm to be sold at auction

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 1:24 pm 08/29/2017 01:24pm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Johnny Depp’s Kentucky horse farm will be sold at auction next month.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the 41-acre (17-hectare) Lexington property that includes a 6,000-square-foot (557-sq.-meter) brick house, a guesthouse and three barns will be sold at an auction conducted by the Halfhill Auction Group on Sept. 15. The group hasn’t revealed the minimum price that would be accepted.

The farm was initially listed for sale in December at $3.4 million, which was later dropped to $2.9 million. Rector-Hayden Realtors’ Gary Denton says there were three offers, but none ended in a sale.

County officials have assessed the fair cash value of the farm at $2.3 million.

Depp is a Kentucky native. He purchased the farm in 1995, sold it in 2001 and bought it back in 2005.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

