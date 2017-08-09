Jeannette Walls’ life is now a major motion picture

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Author Jeannette Walls says she started trembling and crying the first time she saw Woody Harrelson playing her father in the film adaptation of her memoir “The Glass Castle.”

Walls says Harrelson understood her father Rex Walls so deeply that it was eerie. Walls writes in her bestselling memoir about life with her father, a complicated and charismatic alcoholic who died in 1994. It’s dramatized in the film from “Short Term 12” director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Walls is portrayed as an adult by Oscar-winner Brie Larson.

The film hits theaters Friday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.