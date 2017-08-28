501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Glenn Close wins award…

Glenn Close wins award named for Katharine Hepburn

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 10:38 am 08/28/2017 10:38am
Share

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) — Actress Glenn Close says she is humbled to receive an award named after Katharine Hepburn, given what an inspiration Hepburn was to her career.

The Day of New London (http://bit.ly/2xrd8V0 ) reports Close received the Spirit of Katharine Hepburn Award on Saturday in Connecticut.

The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center presents the honor to someone who embodies Hepburn’s “spirit, independence and character.”

Close has earned six Oscar nominations. She says she was inspired to become an actress in college when she saw an interview with Hepburn.

She told Hepburn the story when they finally met in 1990. In response, Hepburn wrote a letter saying she was glad she persuaded Close “to join this terrible profession” and “this delicious way to spend your life.”

Hepburn died in 2003 at 96.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Movie News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?