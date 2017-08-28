501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Ed Skrein pulls out…

Ed Skrein pulls out of ‘Hellboy’ film after backlash

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 3:30 pm 08/28/2017 03:30pm
Share
FILE - In this April 9, 2016 file photo, Ed Skrein arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Burbank, Calif. A week after his casting in the upcoming “Hellboy” reboot sparked outcries of whitewashing, Skrein has withdrawn from the film. He was cast as Ben Daimio in the “Hellboy” reboot “Rise of the Blood Queen." Many objected to the role not going to an Asian-American actor. The character is Japanese-American in Mike Mignola’s “Hellboy” comics. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — British actor Ed Skrein has withdrawn from the upcoming “Hellboy” reboot a week after his casting sparked outcries of whitewashing.

In a lengthy post on his social media channels Monday, Skrein said he accepted the role of Ben Daimio unaware of its Asian heritage. The character Skrein was to play, Ben Daimio, is Japanese-American in the “Hellboy” comics the films are based on. Critics said Skrein’s casting was just the latest instance of an Asian or Asian-American role being handed to a white actor.

“It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voices in the arts,” wrote Skrein. “I feel it is important to honor and respect that. Therefore I have decided to step down so the role can be cast appropriately.”

The backlash followed previous controversies including the castings of Emma Stone as a half-Hawaiian, half-Chinese Air Force pilot in Cameron Crowe’s “Aloha” and Scarlett Johansson as the cyborg protagonist in the Japanese anime remake “Ghost in the Shell.” Last week’s Netflix release, the Japanese manga adaptation “Death Note” also drew criticism for transferring a Japanese story to Seattle without any Asian actors.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?