Court upholds long sentence for subject of film ‘Bernie’

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has upheld the 99-year prison sentence given to a mortician who was the subject of the 2011 film “Bernie.”

The 6th Texas Court of Appeals in Texarkana on Wednesday upheld the sentence given to Bernie Tiede (TEE’-duh) for his 1999 murder conviction in the death of 81-year-old Marjorie Nugent, whose body was found in his freezer.

The court also ruled that the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which was appointed to prosecute Tiede, was not a party to any plea agreement calling for a 20-year prison sentence. It also rejected a challenge to his 1997 indictment because this appeal was limited to last year’s resentencing, not guilt or innocence.

The film starred actor Jack Black and Shirley MacLaine.

