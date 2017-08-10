501.5
Court upholds long sentence for subject of film ‘Bernie’

August 10, 2017
TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has upheld the 99-year prison sentence given to a mortician who was the subject of the 2011 film “Bernie.”

The 6th Texas Court of Appeals in Texarkana on Wednesday upheld the sentence given to Bernie Tiede (TEE’-duh) for his 1999 murder conviction in the death of 81-year-old Marjorie Nugent, whose body was found in his freezer.

The court also ruled that the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which was appointed to prosecute Tiede, was not a party to any plea agreement calling for a 20-year prison sentence. It also rejected a challenge to his 1997 indictment because this appeal was limited to last year’s resentencing, not guilt or innocence.

The film starred actor Jack Black and Shirley MacLaine.

