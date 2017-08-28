Box office top 20: ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ stays on top

NEW YORK (AP) — The Samuel Jackson-Ryan Reynolds action-comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” topped the North American box office for the second straight weekend, but overall business was extremely soft thanks to modest new offerings and the competition of the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor match.

Lionsgate’s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” grossed $10.3 million in its second weekend according to final box-office figures Monday. It was followed by another holdover, the horror spinoff “Annabelle: Creation.” That Warner Bros. release earned $7.7 million in its third weekend.

But the main story was the continuing summer swoon for Hollywood. The summer as a whole is running 14 percent behind last year, according to comScore. An August especially light on new wide releases has been part of the problem. The month is 35 percent off the pace of last August.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore.

1. “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” Lionsgate, $10,262,619, 3,377 locations, $3,039 average, $39,826,623, 2 Weeks.

2. “Annabelle: Creation,” Warner Bros., $7,681,158, 3,565 locations, $2,155 average, $78,211,542, 3 Weeks.

3. “Leap!” The Weinstein Company, $4,730,038, 2,575 locations, $1,837 average, $4,730,038, 1 Week.

4. “Wind River,” The Weinstein Company, $4,600,976, 2,095 locations, $2,196 average, $10,031,189, 4 Weeks.

5. “Logan Lucky,” Bleecker Street, $4,241,548, 3,031 locations, $1,399 average, $14,908,962, 2 Weeks.

6. “Dunkirk,” Warner Bros., $3,948,142, 2,774 locations, $1,423 average, $172,477,172, 6 Weeks.

7. “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Sony, $2,820,476, 2,122 locations, $1,329 average, $318,938,558, 8 Weeks.

8. “Birth of the Dragon,” OTL Releasing, $2,702,430, 1,618 locations, $1,670 average, $2,702,430, 1 Week.

9. “The Emoji Movie,” Sony, $2,508,570, 2,374 locations, $1,057 average, $76,590,041, 5 Weeks.

10. “Girls Trip,” Universal, $2,361,435, 1,777 locations, $1,329 average, $108,166,960, 6 Weeks.

11. “Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature,” Open Road, $2,315,095, 3,090 locations, $749 average, $22,549,821, 3 Weeks.

12. “Despicable Me 3,” Universal, $1,750,380, 2,116 locations, $827 average, $254,603,760, 9 Weeks.

13. “The Dark Tower,” Sony, $1,687,471, 2,338 locations, $722 average, $45,007,046, 4 Weeks.

14. “Wonder Woman,” Warner Bros., $1,675,201, 2,210 locations, $758 average, $406,193,262, 13 Weeks.

15. “All Saints,” Sony, $1,514,278, 846 locations, $1,790 average, $1,514,278, 1 Week.

16. “Kidnap,” Aviron Pictures, $1,502,453, 1,693 locations, $887 average, $27,171,791, 4 Weeks.

17. “The Glass Castle,” Lionsgate, $1,388,562, 1,298 locations, $1,070 average, $12,500,415, 3 Weeks.

18. “Baby Driver,” Sony, $1,207,442, 1,757 locations, $687 average, $103,346,388, 9 Weeks.

19. “War for the Planet of the Apes,” 20th Century Fox, $913,199, 1,114 locations, $820 average, $142,787,094, 7 Weeks.

20. “Atomic Blonde,” Focus Features, $859,195, 989 locations, $869 average, $49,029,630, 5 Weeks.

