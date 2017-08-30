501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Movie News » Bank gets naming rights…

Bank gets naming rights to hockey rink shown in ‘Slap Shot’

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 10:40 am 08/30/2017 10:40am
Share

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A regional bank is paying $720,000 for naming rights to a Pennsylvania hockey rink made famous in the cult hockey comedy “Slap Shot.”

The deal means the building will now be known as 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.

The 67-year-old arena was home to the defunct Johnstown Jets, a minor league team whose fictionalized exploits were the focus of the 1977 Paul Newman film. The team was called the Charlestown Chiefs in the movie.

The Johnstown Tomahawks play in the junior league North American Hockey League.

The Jets folded in 1977 when the third of the city’s historic floods damaged the arena’s ice-making equipment. The Johnstown Chiefs, an East Coast Hockey League franchise, played in the building from 1988 until relocating to Greenville, South Carolina, in 2010.

___

This story has been corrected to show the movie’s title is two words, “Slap Shot,” not “Slapshot.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News Movie News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?