Alfre Woodard Joins ‘The Lion King’ remake cast

August 8, 2017
(NEW YORK) — Alfre Woodard has joined the cast of Jon Favreau’s CG-animated remake of Disney’s The Lion King, according to The Hollywood Reporter.  She’ll voice Sarabi, Simba’s mom.

Woodard joins previously announced cast members Donald Glover as Simba, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, John Oliver as Zazu, and James Earl Jones, who will be reprising his role as Mufasa.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales‘ Jeff Nathanson wrote the script, with Favreau co-producing alongside Beauty and the Beast‘s Jeffrey Silver.

Favreau previously directed Disney’s hit live-action/CG-animated combo remake of The Jungle Book.

The Lion King, currently shooting in Los Angeles, is due out in 2019.  Disney’s the parent companyof ABC News.

