A list of Jerry Lewis’ films

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jerry Lewis films include:

“My Friend Irma,” 1949.

“My Friend Irma Goes West,” 1950.

“At War With the Army,” 1950.

“That’s My Boy,” 1951.

“Sailor Beware,” 1952.

“Jumping Jacks,” 1952.

“Road to Bali,” 1952.

“The Stooge,” 1953.

“Scared Stiff,” 1953.

“The Caddy,” 1953.

“Money From Home,” 1953.

“Living It Up,” 1954.

“3 Ring Circus,” 1954

“You’re Never Too Young,” 1955.

“Artists and Models,” 1955.

“Pardners,” 1956.

“Hollywood or Bust,” 1956.

“The Delicate Delinquent,” 1957.

“The Sad Sack,” 1957.

“Rock-a-Bye Baby,” 1958.

“The Geisha Boy,” 1958.

“Li’l Abner,” 1959.

“Don’t Give Up the Ship,” 1959.

“Raymie,” 1960.

“Visit to a Small Planet,” 1960.

“The Bellboy,” 1960.

“Cinderfella,” 1960.

“The Errand Boy,” 1961.

“The Ladies Man,” 1961.

“It’$ Only Money,” 1962.

“The Nutty Professor,” 1963.

“Who’s Minding the Store?,” 1963.

“It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World,” 1963.

“The Patsy,” 1964.

“The Disorderly Orderly,” 1964.

“The Family Jewels,” 1965.

“Boeing, Boeing,” 1965.

“Three on a Couch,” 1966.

“Way … Way Out,” 1966.

“The Big Mouth,” 1967.

“Don’t Raise the Bridge, Lower the River,” 1967.

“Hook, Line & Sinker,” 1969.

“Which Way to the Front?,” 1970.

“One More Time,” 1970.

“The Day the Clown Cried,” 1972.

“Hardly Working,” 1980.

“Slapstick (Of Another Kind),” 1982.

“The King of Comedy,” 1983.

“Cracking Up,” 1983.

“Cookie,” 1989.

“Mr. Saturday Night,” 1992.

“Arizona Dream,” 1993.

“Funny Bones,” 1995.

“Max Rose,” made in 2013, released theatrically, 2016

