Theron: ‘Leave Bond to Daniel or Idris. I’ll do Lorraine’

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 5:57 pm 07/22/2017 05:57pm
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Charlize Theron says she’s open to playing a female James Bond, but she would rather leave that responsibility to Daniel Craig or Idris Elba.

On Saturday at Comic-Con, Theron said she’d rather continue with her “Atomic Blonde” character Lorraine in the same mold as Bond.

Theron showed up at the annual fan convention to promote her spy pic “Atomic Blonde,” which hits theaters July 28. She plays a fearless British operative in the film, set in Berlin at the end of the Cold War.

Theron is a producer of “Atomic Blonde” and said she liked how it broke all the rules about what a female action hero could be. She winced at the idea that movies usually require female characters to have lost a child or husband in order to be a warrior.

