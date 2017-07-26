Matt Bomer plays haunted whiz kid in ‘The Last Tycoon’

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Bomer immersed himself in the world of 1930s Hollywood when he landed the lead in Amazon Prime’s “The Last Tycoon.” And he marveled at how Hollywood has changed, yet not changed, since then.

Bomer plays Monroe Stahr, a whiz-kid producer who has reinvented himself from the poor Jewish roots in New York. But Stahr always feels like an outsider as he pretends to be someone he isn’t.

Bomer says that, as a gay man in Hollywood who didn’t come out until a few years ago, he can identify with his character. He can understand what it means to be in, but not of, the world he occupies. “The Last Tycoon,” though set 80 years ago, remains relevant today, Bomer says.

It premieres Friday.

