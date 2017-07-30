Filmmaker Richard Linklater has some ideas for television

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Richard Linklater, who had directed films like “Boyhood” and “Dazed and Confused,” says he has ideas for the small screen.

Speaking to the Television Critics Association on Sunday about being the subject of an upcoming PBS “American Masters” documentary, Linklater said he has many films in the works but also some “really long-form” ideas that would work best in television.

He was live via satellite from Pittsburgh, where he’s making the movie “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” starring Cate Blanchett.

Linklater has dabbled in TV. He has an executive producer title for the “School of Rock” TV show on Nickelodeon. He also directed the 2012 Hulu travel series “Up to Speed.”

“Richard Linklater: Dream is Destiny” debuts Sept. 1 on PBS.

