‘Despicable Me 3,’ ‘Baby Driver’ win, ‘The House’ doesn’t

By The Associated Press July 2, 2017 11:57 am 07/02/2017 11:57am
This image released by Warner Bros Pictures shows, from left, Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler and Jason Mantzoukas in a scene from "The House." (Glen Wilson/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Minions are still a box office force, but not Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler.

Studio estimates on Sunday say that Universal and Illumination’s “Despicable Me 3” earned $75.4 million over the weekend, while the former Saturday Night Live stars’ gambling comedy burned down.

“Despicable Me 3” easily topped the holiday weekend charts.

Edgar Wright’s heist movie “Baby Driver” coasted to $30 million in its first five days in theaters, with $21 million from the three-day weekend to take second place.

Rounding out the top five were holdovers “Transformers: The Last Knight” in third with $17 million, followed by “Wonder Woman” with $15.6 million and “Cars 3” with $9.5 million.

In sixth place was “The House” with $9 million, which is one of the worst openings of Will Ferrell’s career.

